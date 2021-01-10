Nola Jorgensen Jensen, age 92 of Rigby, a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, completed her earthly mission peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, surrounded by her children and loved ones. Nola was an example of devotion to family and to her Heavenly Father. It can be said that in Nola there was no guile. Nola was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 20, 1928, to Hugo and Nita Jorgensen. She was a cheerleader and graduated from Rigby High School. Nola attended Ricks College where she met her sweetheart and husband, Lynn A. Jensen of Rexburg, Idaho. They were married on June 8, 1948 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Nola developed a love of music when she began taking piano lessons at age eight. She was a quick learner. Nola played piano and organ at hundreds of church meetings. She accompanied many soloists and choirs at funerals and worship services. As a member of the Chansonetts, a women's singing group she sang and accompanied the group for the performances. For many years, Nola played sacred organ music weekly in the Idaho Falls Temple Chapel. She loved learning. For over 52 years, Nola was an active member of the Rigby Study Club. Nola was known for her thorough preparation and for her excellent lessons about the Gospel. While raising five active, young children, Nola also helped her husband Lynn with the family business at Jensen Furniture and Appliance Store in Rigby. Nola was well known for service to others and for seeking to bring happiness and joy to everyone she was round. She loved spending time with her family at their family cabin in Island Park, where they enjoyed snowmobiling, snow skiing and just being together as family. Nola was an organizer who knew how to get things done. She loved to serve other people throughout her life. Three years after her husband Lynn passed away in 2002, Nola served an 18-month full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah where her children and grandchildren loved to visit her. Nola absolutely loved her Mission. Nola had a special gift with her five children, her 24 grandchildren and her 57great grandchildren-- a magical way of letting them know how much they were loved and to feel like they were her favorite. Nola enjoyed good health well into her 80s with outdoor exercise, bicycle riding and tap dancing. Nola had an infectious smile and loved to laugh. She learned to handle presser well by "living" the Chinese proverb, "He who is flexible never get bent out of shape." Among Nola's children, friends, and grandchildren, she is famous for frequently saying: "I love you, my darling" and "Oh bless your heart." Nola is survived by her five children: Chris (Reed) Bonham of Sanger, CA, Greg (Sandy) Jensen of Salt Lake City, Julie (Eric) Beck of Menan, Idaho, Marilyn (Joey) Petersen of Boulder City, Nevada, and Ronald (Sonja)Jensen of Rigby, Idaho. Nola is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren. Nola was preceded in death by one brother, Gaylon Jorgensen and by her sister, Margean Harris, by her grandson, Austin Beck, and by her son in law, Eric Beck. Funeral services will be held for the family, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the Rigby L.D.S. Stake Center located at 258 West 1st North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Internment after the service will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Nola 5/20/1928 - 1/6/2021J. Jensen
