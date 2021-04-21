Randy Boyd Jensen, "The Baker Man," 70, of Ammon, passed away April 18, 2021, at his home. Randy was born September 15, 1950, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Boyd Victor Jensen and Lillie Mae Farnsworth Hatley. Randy was blessed with a brother, Ricky, and two sisters, Laurie and LeAnn. He loved his siblings and always tried to be the best big brother that he could be. Randy attended school in the Snake River School District, graduating in 1968. His proudest moment in high school was lettering in the lightweight division for the wrestling team. After graduation, Randy completed one year at Ricks College. He went on to proudly serve a two-year mission in the Maryland, Delaware area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following the completion of his mission, he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Peggy Thompson, in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1971. They were blessed with two beautiful children, a daughter, Mandi Jo, and a son, Kristoffer James. Randy loved his children and was very proud to be their dad. Peggy and Randy were divorced in 1989. Randy started his career as an apprentice baker at Buttery's Bakery in 1973. He was fortunate to learn from the best, and he would later become known as "The Baker Man" who made the best pastries and bread in town. Randy was the owner of The Warm Oven Bakery, Manager of the Smith's Food King Bakery, and then the proud owner of Bakers Dozen in Idaho Falls. During this time, he married Janet Anderson, and they were later divorced. In November of 2012, he went on to marry Jill Groom. They were later divorced. Randy was blessed with the opportunity to serve his community as a Deputy with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. In the last years of his life, he served in the Department of Motor Vehicles Division performing skill testing. Randy was a hardworking, diligent, and industrious man. This played a strong role in defining the man that be became. Randy experienced joy, happiness, and some heartache in his 70 years on this earth. His friends and people who love him are endless. He loved his stepchildren and always tried to be a good example for them. Randy worked diligently until the end, and never stopped doing what he loved to do. Randy passed away quietly at his home on April 18, 2021. He leaves behind his two children, Mandi (Shane) Paynter and Kristoffer James (Carolina) Jensen; 5 grandchildren: Zak, Lindsey, Shanice, Alex Paynter, and Alazandré Miya Jensen; siblings, Ricky (Gina) Jensen, Laurie (Russell) Hollins and LeAnn (Paul) Gottlieb, Lorna Moffet, Lori Jensen and Carmen Jensen; multiple nieces, nephews and step-children; and many friends that he has made throughout his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. A public visitation will be held Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Randy 9/15/1950 - 4/18/2021Jensen
