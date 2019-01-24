Sharee Booth Jensen, 90, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away January 20, 2019, at Alpine Meadows Assisted Living in Meridian, Idaho. She was under the care of Harrisons Hope Hospice. Sharee was born September 6, 1928, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Paul Eastwood Booth and Harriet Lucille Forrest Booth. She grew up and attended schools in Nephi, Utah and graduated from Juab High School. She also attended Brigham Young University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. On August 16, 1950, she married Donald Eugene Jensen in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. To this union were born six children: Barbara, Paul, Brenda, Laurel, Alice, and Dan. Sharee was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She also taught elementary school for 40 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served two missions for The Church. She was active in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Sharee enjoyed reading and taking long drives. Sharee is survived by her daughter, Barbara (David) Darrow; son, E. Paul (Darla) Jensen; daughter, Brenda (Hiram) Miranda; daughter, Laurel (Travis) Hall; daughter, Alice (Blake) Maisey; son, Dan (Dora) Jensen; brother, E. Forrest (Hannalore) Booth; 22 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents; her husband; and a sister, Beverly Walker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Coltman 1st Ward (12448 North 5th East) with Bishop Ronald Perrenoud officiating. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge) and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sharee 9/6/1928 - 1/20/2019Jensen