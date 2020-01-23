Thomas Anthony Jensen of Firth, ID passed away on January 20, 2020. Tom was born on December 22, 1941 to Thomas Withers Mellor and Selma Evered Campbell and was the youngest of 3 siblings. Tom attended and graduated from Granite High School of SLC, UT and University of Utah. Tom met Sharon in 1968. They were married on January 14, 1972 and sealed for eternity on February 10, 1982 in the Idaho Falls temple. Together they raised 5 sons, Robert, Kevin, Paul, Jonathan, and Todd who Tom was extremely proud of for their individual accomplishments and especially the families that they are raising. Tom made it one of his highest priorities to attend and support every event that his grandchildren were involved in. He was and is their #1 fan. Tom raised his family while working as an insurance agent for Farm Bureau for 27 years. He was an avid fisherman and all around sports enthusiast. He was an active member of the LDS church and served in many callings throughout his life. Tom is survived by his wife Sharon Jensen of Firth, ID, and sons Robert (Heather) of Firth, ID, Kevin (Brenda) of Shelley, ID, Paul (Mary) of Firth, ID, Jonathan (Amber) of Idaho Falls, ID, Todd of Murtaugh, ID, Sister, Diane Jacobi of SLC, UT, son Tommy Mellor of Spanish Fork, UT, daughter Debbie Mellor of Blackfoot, ID 21 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. Tom is preceded in death by his mother, father, step-father and brother Mike. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Goshen Presto Ward Chapel (792 North 1090 East). The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Tom 12/22/1941 - 1/20/2020Anthony Jensen