Jensen Weldon Jensen Weldon Jensen, 89, Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born February 19, 1932 in Blackfoot, the son of Victor and Alvirda Chaffin Jensen. He attended school at the old McDonaldville / Groveland Schoolhouse. On June 17, 1953 he married his best friend and love of his life, Elma 'Fuzz' Winmill. They were married for 60 years until her death in 2014. He served in the Army for 2 years, stationed at Camp Hanford, Washington. Upon his honorable discharge he and Elma purchased the family farm from his parents where he resided ever since. In addition to running his farm he also was employed with Idaho Potato Packers where he managed the trucking department for over 40 years. Weldon & Fuzz enjoyed raising race horses and spent many years creating memories in the winning circle. He was a member of the Quarter Horse Racing Association, Idaho Horse Racing Association and the California Horse Racing Association. He is survived by sons Todd (Susan) Jensen, Greg (Rosa) Jensen and daughter Vicki (Francis) Niccoli, all of Blackfoot; sister Pat (Doug) Ogden of Boise; sisters-in-law Betty Jensen of Blackfoot and Beth Fackrell of Woodville; grandchildren Courtney (Shawn) Cyr, Ashley (Robbie) Sutton, Charli (George) Kimball, Whitney (Alberto 'Chuck') Varela, Alycia (Karson) Honas, Zachery Niccoli, Travis Niccoli, Courtney Coles, Colton Coles, Xenia (Brayden) Hale, Anissa (Cole) Hrabik, Cecilia Reyes (Dekan Peterson) and Andru Quezada; great-grandchildren, Brylee, Blakelee and Charlee Sutton; Ellie and Devin Kimball; Jaxson, Averee, Emeree and Kapree Varela; Connor Gross, Brynn Honas and Baby Boy Honas due in August; and Huxen Hale. He was preceded in death by his wife Elma Jensen; two sons, Kevin Lyle and Kerry Layne (twins); brothers, Boyd Jensen and Ivan Jensen; sister Barbara Grant; and two grandchildren, Camille and Kelsi Coles. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Groveland Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.