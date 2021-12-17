Yvonne Draper Jensen, 88, of Shelley, Idaho passed away December 14, 2021, while residing at the Fairwinds assisted living center. Yvonne was born June 19, 1933, in Shelley, though her parents lived in Moroni, Utah at the time where she was raised. She was a straight A student, and shortly after graduating from Moroni High School, her family moved to Shelley where she met her soon-to-be husband, Chad Lester Jensen. They were married April 11, 1953, in Shelley. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Yvonne was athletic and friendly. She never met a stranger she didn't already seem to know. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chad, and younger brother, Gail Grant Draper. Yvonne is survived by her younger sister, Marilyn Draper Hamilton, son, C. Kerry (Peggy) Jensen of Rigby, son, M. Ricky (Brenda) Jensen of Shelley, daughter, Mary Maria (Clyde) Gatton of Antigo, Wisconsin, son, Daniel L. (Denett) Jensen of Rigby, 13 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. All of her children regarded her as an angel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Shelley South Stake Center, 675 South Milton. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Monday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live. Go to ShelleySouthStake.org. Then click Ward Meeting Broadcasts. Click 7th Ward. Click Sacrament Meeting Broadcasts. You need to have Zoom installed. Get it from the App Store or Play Store. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Yvonne 6/19/1933 - 12/14/2021Jensen