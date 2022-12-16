Merle Jeppesen passed away on December 13, 2022, at the age of 86. Born in Hibbard, Idaho on June 9, 1936, to Keith and Iola Saurey Jeppesen, Merle was the oldest of 5 children (siblings Linda, Judy, Dale and Marie). Merle attended Adams Elementary, Washington Junior High and Madison High school in Rexburg. From 1956-1958, he served in the Southern California mission, including Bakersfield and all of Arizona, spending the final 6 months of his mission as a supervising Elder. Upon his return, Merle married "the most wonderful girl in the world," Janice Vina Rydalch. After graduating from Ricks College, Merle attended Utah State University, where he studied agriculture, and later served in the U.S. Army. Upon graduation and completion of his military service, Merle returned to Rexburg to begin farming with his father. Initially renting 80 acres to raise potatoes, Merle became a figurehead of farming and a community leader. Such professional accomplishments include Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Director of Valley Wide Co-op, Eastern Idaho Potato Committee, FHA Board, Rexburg Golf Board, Outstanding Agriculturist Award (1982) and in 2013 he was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame. To Merle, however, the most important things in life were the Gospel and his family. He spent a lifetime of service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in nearly every position including Primary, Sunday School, Scout Leader, as a counselor to 4 different Bishops, as Bishop for 7 years, as First Counselor in the Rexburg North Stake for 9 years. Additionally, while serving a mission with his wife in the Manila, Philippines Temple, he served in the Temple Presidency. Most recently, Merle loved his service as a temple sealer at the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. Merle is survived by his wife Janice, and his 9 children: Julie (John) Sanders, Kori (Mike) Beech, Garen (Libbi) Jeppesen, Bevan (Michelle) Jeppesen, Janele (Randolph) Seamons, Jeena (Sione) Taufoou, Molly, Dallan (Codyann) Jeppesen, and Megan (Trent) Neville. Merle and Janice also have 43 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rexburg North Stake Center. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, December 16, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and on Saturday morning from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Rexburg North Stake Center prior to the funeral services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Keith 6/9/1936 - 12/13/2022Merle Jeppesen
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.