Mavrick Finn Jeppesen-Wojnarowicz, two years old, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 6, 2021, in his home. Mavrick was born January 6, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Nickolas Bryan Wojnarowicz and Tatum B Jeppesen. To know this name is to know joy and laughter and living a full life. He embodied bravery and happiness. This tiny boy is such a light in so many lives. Mavrick was taken from this earth too soon but not without leaving a gigantic impact. His famous hugs and "I love you's" will always be treasured. We know you are not far Mavy, but we will miss you forever. Until we meet again sweet boy. Mommy and Daddy love you endlessly. He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Jeff and Kody Jeppesen of Tetonia, ID; grandparents, Justin and Hollie Albertson of Idaho Falls; grandfather, Bryan Wojnarowicz of Idaho Falls; his great grandparents; several aunts and uncles, his cousin and best friend, Wren Olivia Duncan; and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle Justin Brody Albertson. As Mavrick would say, "To infinity and beyond!" Private family services will be held in the Teton Valley. The family will visit with friends Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Cedron Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Mavrick 1/6/2019 - 9/6/2021Jeppesen-Wojnarowicz