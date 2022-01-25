Jerry Buck Keller, 75, of Arco, passed away at Temple View Care Center in Rexburg, Idaho to natural cause. Jerry “Lived as he loved life and passed as the same person.” He grew up on Cleveland Street in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was youngest child of Jerome Hans Keller and Elsie Lois Buck Keller. He had 2 sisters Sherry and Sharon that loved to tease him often. He was a social butterfly and prankster at times, loved his many friends, rodeo, camping and hunting. He went to Idaho Falls High School, he married Judy Ruth Ker on June 30, 1964. They had 3 kids together John, Dana and Jason. He taught his kids how to fish and enjoyed his time with them. There were many camping and hunting trips. He had a lifetime passion for cars and would restore them into classic beauties. Paint, mechanics and electrical were no problem. He was a master and loved what he did. Jerry’s father built and designed the FIRST automatic carwash in Idaho Falls in the early 50’s. WHIRLWIND CARWASH on Northgate mile. After his dad died the responsibility fell on him to run the carwash with his mother. They sold it to help his mother’s retirement. He then took his talents and became the Service Manager for Wackerli Buick/Cadillac/GMC. He was very good at his job and met lots and lots of people that also became many of his good friends. He married Trudy Sheen then divorced. Later in life he married Bonnie Little. Together they had one child Kara Kin Keller. Kara was for sure sent to Jerry to relight his spirit. She brought him joy late in his life and cared for him until his last struggling days. Survivors include two sons John (Sue Ann) Keller, Jason (Katherine) Keller; Two daughters Dana (Robert) Bell, Kara (Anthony Higgins) Keller. 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and both sisters. There will be no services. The family will have a memorial gathering in the spring. 08/14/1946 - 01/14/2022 Jerry Keller