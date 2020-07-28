Alyssa John Kym John Alyssa Kym Christensen John, 46 of Blackfoot Idaho passed away, in her home, July 24th 2020. Alyssa was born on November 12, 1973 to Elwin Sr. and Dawna Caudill Christensen, as the 2nd of 6 children. She was born with her trademark smile. As a youth, she enjoyed most all outdoor activities including softball, camping, and just about anything with friends. As a teenager, she met Justin Grant Dayley, with whom she was inseparable. They married in 1994, but were later divorced. Alyssa met Timothy J Overdorf and married in 1998. Together they had Jessica Lynn Overdorf and Raegan Dawn Overdorf. Ultimately the marriage ended in divorce. In 2015 she met Jeffrey Alan John and a year later they were married and sealed for time and all eternity, in the Rexburg temple. Together, they loved gardening, their mules and puppy, camping, hunting and most everything outdoors. Alyssa worked as a clerical secretary for various businesses through the years, most of them working at the Simplot Credit Union. Alyssa loved doing craft night with her sister, Cami, and all the nieces and aunts who could attend. Family time was very important to Alyssa. Later in life she loved growing a garden and harvesting her vegetables. She was very proud of her garden and enjoyed telling others about it. She even had garden growing competitions with her brother, Elwin Jr. Alyssa is survived by her husband, Jeff John; daughters, Jessica Overdorf and Raegan Overdorf; her bonus children, Kaylee Lewis (Tyler "Bubba"), Alyssa Peterson (Kylee), Tyler John, Brayden John; parents, Elwin Sr. and Dawna Christensen; Sister, Cami Kelley; Brothers, Elwin "Peller" Christensen Jr. (Nicole), Casey Christensen (Monica), Sandy Christensen (Lapreal), Arlen Christensen; Grandson, Nixon Lewis; 26 nieces and nephews; 3 great nieces; and 1 great nephew. She was preceded in death by Grandparents, Thain and Alice Christensen, Delbert and LaRea Caudill; Uncle, Bobby Christensen; Cousins, Craig Caudill and Willie Caudill. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00, and again for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
