Ellen Ardath Ellis Johnson of Idaho Falls, passed away on December 11, 2022 at the age of one hundred. Ardath was born May 3, 1922, in Spring City, Utah, to James F. Ellis and Ada Rhees Ellis. She grew up in the small farming town of Spring City, attended the local elementary school, and North Sanpete High School in neighboring Mount Pleasant. It was a happy childhood. In High School she was active in music and was the band drum majorette. She attended Snow College for one year where she was named the Homecoming Queen. Ardath met Jacob Arthur Johnson at a dance in Fairview, Utah, and that began their courtship. Arthur then joined the Army Air Corps. They married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on January 9, 1942. As soon as World War II ended, Art and Ardath moved to Salt Lake City. Employment took them to Twin Falls, Portland, Pocatello, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and finally back to Pocatello where they lived together for over 30 years. Art died in 1999, and in 2010 Ardath moved to the Morning Star Senior Living in Idaho Falls to be closer to family. Ardath led a very active and enjoyable life. Her favorite pet was "Toro," a beloved dog that went everywhere Art and Ardath went. Wherever she lived she had a cadre of good friends, and enjoyed get togethers, golf, going to their Hayden Lake place, book club, as well as many church and cultural activities. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, and listening to her favorite bands and soloists, especially Lawrence Welk. Ardath was close to her family. Most of her travel were visits to her children's families and her parents and siblings. Her grandchildren received special attention whenever they were able to visit in their Pocatello home. Many received extra help as she expressed her love for them. Ardath had a very active mind and, in her sixties, decided to go back to college and finish her bachelor's degree, graduating from Brigham Young University in 1989 Her curiosity then led her to a great interest in genealogy. Not the genealogy of names and dates, but rather a genealogy of life stories. She compiled a great deal of information on the lives of her and Art's ancestors. When Art retired, that freed up time for them to travel. They toured Continental Europe, Mexico more than once, and her favorite trip of all, a journey to England, where their daughter was living at that time. Every August Art and Ardath spent a week in Island Park. That became a much-anticipated annual reunion site where children and grandchildren developed wonderful memories. In 1985 Ardath and Art submitted papers to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were assigned as an office couple in the Ventura, California mission. They loved their mission! Ardath held positions throughout her life in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints auxiliaries. While living in Pocatello, she served as a Stake Relief Society President. She is survived by her three beloved children, Jerry (Mary) Johnson and Ann (Richard) Johnson of Idaho Falls, and Russell (Carol) Johnson of Kenmore, Washington, as well as 16 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers (Bruce and Boyd), and two sisters (Betty and Ruth). Services will be held at the Wilks Funeral Home in Pocatello, at 2005 S. 4 th Ave., with visiting with family members starting at 2:00 pm and funeral to follow at 3:00 pm. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to www.wilkscolonialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Ardath 5/3/1922 - 12/11/2022Johnson
