Edwin Bradley Johnson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and loyal dog, Kona. Brad was born September 4, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edwin Hilding Dellis Johnson and Ludene Robinson Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and worked on his family farm. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and then attended Idaho State University where he studied Veterinary Medicine and Pharmaceuticals. On November 6, 1970, he married Linda Sue Gardner in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with three children, Brady, Kim, and Kelly. Brad and Linda made their home in Idaho Falls where Brad worked in Sales and Marketing for various companies, including Roger Brothers, Sunspiced, Teepee, Basic American Foods, and Wada Farms. During his college years, he was the proud owner of a 1966 Chevelle Super Sport and loved cruising around in it with his sweetheart. Another favorite was his Mustang Mach 1. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although he wasn't much of a church-goer, he had one of the biggest hearts and would do anything for anybody. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed all things outdoors, including ice fishing, fly fishing, golfing, and was a gun enthusiast. In his younger years, he enjoyed archery, motorcycle riding, skiing, hiking, boating, and camping with his kids. Those who knew Brad, appreciated his sarcastic sense of humor, easy going personality, and kind heart. Brad is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Johnson of Idaho Falls; son, Brady (Deanna) Johnson of Meridian, ID; daughter, Kim (Tom) Bryant of Layton, UT; son, Kelly (Whitney) Johnson of Rigby, ID; mother, Ludene Johnson of Idaho Falls; sisters, Linda (Robert) Pack of Orlando, FL and Carole (Rulon) Nielsen of Idaho Falls; brothers, David (Sonja) Johnson of Idaho Falls, Steven (Robin) Johnson of Provo, UT, and Jay (Deby) Johnson of Twin Falls, ID; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Aaron McCracken of the Coronado Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Services will be broadcast live on Brad's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brad 9/4/1946 - 2/16/2022Johnson
+1
Trending Now
-
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saturday trophy game recaps
-
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Skyline earns first trip to state title game with win over No.1 Blackfoot
-
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Teton headed to state finals for first time in school history
-
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem downs Teton to earn 3A state title
-
Daybell attorney motions for case to be severed from Vallow