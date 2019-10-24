Charles Johnson R. Johnson Charles R. Johnson, 74, of Jerome, Idaho, died October 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 29, 1945 to Margaret Ann Pendlebury and Nels Roy Johnson in Blackfoot, Idaho. Charlie was one of four children. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1963 and later went on to attend Idaho State University and the University of Idaho. He married Julienne Clawson on June 15, 1966 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were the proud parents of three sons; C. Richard (Kris Ann) Johnson Jr., Robert Troy (Dana) Johnson, Bradley Nels (Rose Brown) Johnson, and two daughters Jennelle Anne Johnson, and Camille Anne (Nathan) Tracy. After high school he coached the Groveland Little League baseball team and instilled the values of teamwork, discipline, and a love for the game. Later in life he helped coach his grandsons in baseball and installed those same values. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and truly loved baseball. He joined the Army National Guard in the fall of 1966 and went to basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. As a member of the Guard, he was about to be deployed in the spring of 1967 when his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Fortunately, he was granted a hardship release and honorably discharged to run the farm since he was the only son. After his father passed in the fall of 1967, he continued to farm until he went to work at Bucyrus Erie as a machinist and millwright. After Bucyrus Erie closed operations in Pocatello he went to work at the Idaho National Laboratory, working at SMC on the armor plating for the M1A2 Abrams tank. He took great pride in knowing he was helping to build such a great machine that would help protect those who served this country. After retirement from SMC, he went back to the farm raising produce which he so meticulously would plant, weed, nurture and harvest and then sell at the Pocatello Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer and fall. He would often have extra produce that he would generously deliver to the neighbors. He would support and attend his grandchildren in their various activities and events including 4H animals that they would show and sell at the county and Eastern Idaho State Fair. Charlie also worked at the fair grounds in addition to entering his produce and homemade jams bringing home countless "Blue Ribbons", always a highlight of his year. He learned the importance of working hard and community service from his parents. In turn he taught his own children these same qualities. Often he would help others who were in need, putting his own things aside because they were in greater need. He was instrumental in helping the Community Dinner Table (CDT) in starting the annual "Day of The Corn" because of a surplus of sweet corn he had on the farm. He wanted to find a way to utilize this surplus without it going to waste. This annual community event has truly been a blessing for many in the Blackfoot community. Charlie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He faithfully served with so many wonderful people in numerous callings. Serving on the High Council, as ward mission leader, and activities committee were among his favorites. It was often said of him, that he was the one whose life had touched so many. Charlie is survived by his wife Julienne, his sister Katherine (Mike) Simpson, nephew Michael Craig Lamprecht, his children and grandchildren Bryce Richard (Kourtney) Johnson, Jeremy Andrew (Audrey) Johnson, Marissa Ann Johnson, Colby Charles Johnson, Conner Carl Johnson, Blake Christian Johnson, Spencer Joel Johnson, Michael Robert (Cheyenne) Johnson, Jacob Lewis (Stephanie) Johnson, Caleb Roy Johnson, Jeffrey Paul Johnson, Kyra Lee Brown, Royce Jaron Drzal, Jensen Elise Tracy, Maya Katherine Tracy, Brett Alan Tracy, and Josie Anne Tracy, great grandchildren Lainey Lee Johnson, and Beckham Dane Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Margaret, in-laws George and Viola Clawson, sisters Margret Ann and Eleanor Royce. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Groveland LDS Church. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memories of Charlie and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.