Curt Johnson, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born in Moline, Illinois, on October 4, 1946 to Norma and Glen Johnson. He is the middle of three children and always loved reminiscing on his childhood traveling from Arizona to Illinois to spend time on the family farm. In 1951, the family packed up and moved across the country from Moline to Cooley, Arizona, where they lived for about six months until relocating to Chandler. Curt attended high school at South Mountain High where he successfully graduated in 1964. During high school he worked as an usher at the Fox Theatre. This was by far one of his most enjoyable jobs; he loved to tell stories of his time there including the time he was privileged with showing Annette Funicello around town. In 1964, Curt met his first wife, Evelyn, who he nicknamed Shorty for only being 4'11". This just shows the wonderful sense of humor he had. Curt and Shorty married just a year later and shortly after had two children together, Glen and Christine. They raised the kids in Arizona until they moved to Idaho Falls in 1974. They were later divorced. Several years later, Curt met Jan Williams, and they then married in 1996. They met while working at Mí Casa, and the rest was history. Curt spent the rest of his days being a loving husband who was very devoted to his family. Curt was a very driven and motivated man. His work ethic was unmatched and was seen through his many occupations throughout the span of his life. He loved telling stories of all the things he had done, some of the most memorable being his time as a zookeeper at the Phoenix Zoo, chiropractic school, being a butcher, carpenter, and entrepreneur. Curt opened Mí Casa in 1978 with his first wife Shorty. Opening a Mexican restaurant had been his dream since high school where he and his friend Ralph Vasquez came up with the idea. Ralph fulfilled the dream down in Phoenix and later helped Curt open his restaurant in Idaho Falls. Shortly after its opening, the restaurant became a fan favorite of the town. In 2000, Curt and Jan decided to sell the restaurant and live a retired lifestyle traveling between their home in Idaho Falls and their RV in Heise and Flathead. Then, in 2002, they bought back Mí Casa where they rebranded to Plum Loco which again became a staple for much of the town. Curt loved his business, especially joking with his regular customers and hosting many parties throughout the years. Finally, in 2017, they decided it was time to retire and for good this time. He traded in the restaurant business for being a dedicated, full-time grandpa and loving husband. Curt was a man of many hobbies and passions. Two of his favorite things in the entire world included fishing and working out in his shop. Without fail, every Monday, you could find him fishing either on his boat or off the banks of American Falls. He loved his time catching fish with his sons, Glen and Matt, Uncle John, and his best furry friend Dugan. When Curt wasn't fishing or working at the restaurant, you could find him building something out in his shop. He was a great wood worker and created many masterpieces for his family and friends. His latest crafts included picture frames from old barn wood and canes for his buddies. Curtis Johnson is survived by his loving wife, Jan Johnson; brother, Neil (Paula) Johnson; sister, Ellen Nicholas; his children, Christine Johnson, Glen Johnson, James (Brittney) Williams, and Matt (Mary) Williams; as well as his grandchildren, Zac Johnson, Sydni Johnson, Carson Williams, Lily Williams, Addilynn Williams, Colt Williams, and Carlee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manfred and Mabel Johnson; mother, Norma Beals (Grandma Sweet); father, Glen Johnson; and brother-in-law, Tony Nicholas. The way you can light up any room with all your jokes and sense of humor will be deeply missed- Love, your family A gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. In lieu of sending the family flowers, we are asking for donations to be sent to patients down at the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Curtis 10/4/1946 - "Curt" 12/29/2020Johnson
+2
News Trending Today
-
FOOTBALL: All-Area teams
-
FOOTBALL: All-Area Player of the Year: Landon Johnson, Rigby
-
City council looks to start new year with a bang
-
J.J. Vallow’s grandmother pens emotional letter
-
BINGHAM REFLECTIONS: Obituary files hold important information
-
Arrest made in New Year's Eve shooting
-
Myers, Gary
-
Post Register's Top 10 articles of 2020
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Fremont boys down Salmon
-
WHAT A YEAR: A look at 2020 in review