David Anthony Johnson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64 on October 2, 2022. He was born in Idaho Falls on June 24, 1958, to Kurt and Lucille Johnson, and was welcomed to the family by seven older siblings. Dave grew up on the family farm on the Snake River north of Idaho Falls, with his siblings and cousins as his best friends. There were endless adventures for a young boy there. Dave learned to drive at the ripe old age of 8 to help on the farm. He loved working alongside his dad and forged a tight bond with him. Dave met his wife, Audrey, at Ricks College in January of 1980 and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 20, 1980. They welcomed six wonderful children to their family. The family was always Dave's first priority. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Dave had a passion for helping people in all areas of his life whether it was helping neighbors move, serving at the Soup Kitchen, or coaching his children's soccer and little league baseball teams. He had a keen sense of humor and a gift for finding the light side of life's struggles. He had a talent for making even mundane chores and tasks seem fun for his children. We will miss his infectious sense of humor and the service he gave so willingly. Dave was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the Kentucky, Louisville mission. He served in many callings including Scout Master, Elder's Quorum President, Bishop, Bishopric Counselor, and most recently the Stake High Counsel. His favorite calling was teaching gospel doctrine. Dave's work ethic showed in whatever he undertook in his life including his schooling and his law practice. He graduated from Ricks College and Brigham Young University with a degree in Agricultural Economics, and from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1985. He practiced law in Idaho Falls for 37 years, serving as Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney from 1993-1996. He was a tireless advocate for his clients. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; their six children: Abby (Jake) DaBell, Lara Dougan, Aaron (Kelly), Andy, Alan, and Amber Johnson; six grandchildren: Connor, Ellie, Mason, Emery, Reese, and Hattie; siblings: Jerry (Leora) Johnson, Jean Benson, Cliffie Johnson, Cecelia (Vaughn) Benson, Siri (Randy) Holman, Sonya (Bill) Pearson, Glen (Kim) Johnson; foster brothers: Don House, Gary Harris, and Ron and Harold Sittingup. David was preceded in death by his parents: Kurt and Lucille Johnson; brother, Clint; and brother-in-law, Morris Benson. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the River Road Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3370 N. 5th West, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. before the service. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. David 6/24/1958 - 10/2/2022Anthony Johnson
