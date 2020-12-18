Delbert Lee Johnson, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 15, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Delbert was born June 8, 1932, in Coltman, Idaho, to Francis Sylvester Johnson and Ella Eliza Harris. He grew up in Menan, Idaho, and attended Midway and Rigby High Schools-graduating from Rigby High School. He then went on to attend Ricks College for two years before joining the United States Army where he served as a communications officer in the Korean War. After his service, he attended Idaho State University. Delbert was a known ballroom dancer, and at a ballroom dancing event, he met Lunetta Forman. On May 20, 1955, he married Lunetta in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they were blessed with five children: Alan, David, Debra, Dennis, and Janel. Delbert and Lunetta made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Delbert worked in sales and was a property owner. Delbert and Lunetta continued to dance together for the next 65 years of their marriage. Delbert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Lunetta were able to serve a mission for the Church in Blythe, California, and Martin's Cove, Wyoming. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially when he was skiing, waterskiing, riding his motorbike, or camping with his family. His family especially enjoyed listening to him play the guitar while they sang along. Delbert was famous for the Cowboy Poetry that he recited for family and friends. Delbert is survived by his loving wife, Lunetta; children, Alan (Carol) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, David (Lori) Johnson of Abilene, TX, Debra (Robert) Warner of Idaho Falls, ID, Dennis (Julie) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Janel (Jason) Wertz of Fortworth, TX; siblings, Lew (Donna) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, Barbara Lowder of Idaho Falls, ID, and Colleen (Jim) Babcock of Moore, ID; 23 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and one grandson, Dereck Michael Johnson. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue with Bishop John Collins officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday from 12 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Both visitations will be held at the funeral home. The service will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Delbert 6/8/1932 - 12/15/2020Johnson
