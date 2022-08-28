Don Asa Johnson, loving husband, father and grandpa, died on Monday, August 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 72. Don was born on November 20, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William (Bill) and Nora Johnson. Don was the youngest of three, baby brother to his sister Gerri and best friend to his brother Joe. The family moved from Idaho Falls to Colorado and then Texas, when Don was young, eventually returning to Idaho Falls in1958. Don attended Central Junior High and Skyline High School, where he was a State Champion bowler, played football and baseball, and served as the editor of the student newspaper. It was in high school that Don met his lifelong love, Laurie Jensen. He attended the University of Idaho upon graduation from high school in 1968. Although his time in Moscow was short, he remained a lifelong Vandal fan and watched both of his children graduate from the university. Don and Laurie were married on August 19, 1972, and together they were blessed with two children, Luke and Mandi. Don operated heavy equipment and tower cranes for over 40 years all over Idaho and the northwest. His operating skills built hospitals, airports, dams, and nuclear waste sites. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers #302 and found great pride in his work. He loved to ski, golf, fish, go camping, garden, and spend time with his family. A devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend, the role he loved most was that of grandpa. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Laurie; son, Luke (Amy); daughter, Mandi (Travis); grandchildren, Cora, Porter, Will, lan and Noah; brother, Joe (Trudy); and so many more that loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nora Johnson; and his sister, Gerri Snarr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Woods Funeral Home (273 North Ridge Ave) at 2:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at Downtown Event Center (480 Park Ave) at 3:30 p.m. Join us for food, fellowship, and an opportunity to share memories of Don and a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) at 912 Killian Hill Road SW Suite 205 Liiburn. GA 30047 or www.lbda.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 11/20/1949 - 8/22/2022Asa Johnson
