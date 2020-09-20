Don William Johnson, 67, of Ammon, passed away September 16, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and his loving family. Don was born March 23, 1953, in Provo, Utah, to Grant Jennings Johnson and Leah Pierce Johnson. He grew up in Orem, Utah, where he attended Sharon Elementary and Scera Park Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High and Orem High School. Don earned his GED and later attended trade school in New Hampshire for graphic design, where he learned to do sign painting by hand. On September 20, 2008, he married JanAdell Skidmore in Idaho Falls. Don and Jan made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Don worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for TMC and Skidmore, Inc. Don was a member of the Blue Mountain Sundance Society. He was a strong warrior who participated in Native American Ceremonies. He was a sundancer and was honored to dance for his ancestors. He loved to help at the ceremonies. He was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Don was an avid motorcyclist. He was a great story-teller. Many have said he was a humble teacher of life and sobriety. He also enjoyed skiing, skydiving and scuba diving. He was an amazing artist. Don is survived by his loving wife, JanAdell Skidmore of Ammon, ID; siblings, Larry (Marna) Johnson of Greenvillle, SC, James Johnson of Salt Lake City, UT, Ann Johnson of Orem, UT, Karen Andrus of Rigby, ID, and his twin brother, Ron Johnson of Orem, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Jenny Johnson. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 3/23/1953 - 9/16/2020Johnson
