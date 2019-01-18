Dorothy Jean Johnson July 27, 1928 - January 11, 2019 Dorothy Jean Johnson, 90, passed away at Teton Acute Care on January 11, 2019. She had been in nursing care for the past year, previously in Lincoln Court Retirement. Dorothy was born in Hibbing, MN July 27, 1928 to Joseph and Luba (Vivian) Turkovich, both immigrants from Yugolavia. Shortly out of high school, she worked as a stenographer at Harley Davidson Motorcycles and later at Miller High Life Brewing Company - possibly where she developed a lot of her attitude. She was a whole lot of fun, but she wasn't afraid to stamp her foot at you. It seemed to work. She always got her way. She married Benjamin Johnson in 1948 in Milwaukee, WI, and they had two sons. For 12 years they moved first to Albuquerque. NM; then Grand Junction, CO; then Rockville, MD; and finally to Idaho Falls in 1960 where he worked for DOE and she has lived since. In her 40s she was an accomplished amateur painter and liked to travel and snowmobile. She played bridge most of her life, and in the past 25 years it became her favorite pastime. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Bridge Studio and played as often as she could. She made a lot of new friends there, and many would come visit while she was in care. One of her regrets while in nursing care was not being able to make her biscotti, which she loved giving to her many friends. Dorothy was always a true dog lover. Though she hadn't really owned a dog since the 70's, she coveted everyone else's. She was sort of a dog whisperer. No, they didn't obey her - not even a little. But she'd whisper at them and sneak them a treat, and they'd be all over her. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her, including several dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1988 and has been a widow since. She had two older sisters and four older brothers who also preceded her in death. Dorothy is survived by two sons; Randall (Idaho Falls) and Curtis (Janice - Rigby), She is also survived by three grand children and 11 great grand children. There will be a open house tomorrow, Saturday, January 19 at 1:00 PM at the Bridge Studio at 1421 Benton in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the A.S.P.C.A. or Humane Society, or you can just do something nice for someone who needs a hand up. Dorothy 7/27/1928 - 1/11/2019Jean Johnson