Edna 'Gaye' Johnson, 77, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in the arms of her caregiver Monday, August 10, 2020, at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. Gaye was born January 21, 1943, in San Diego, California, to Oliver Perry Lemmon and Edna Geneva Morgan. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, Idaho, graduating from Rigby High School. She continued her education at Business School in Rigby. She was married to Steven Jespersen. To this union was born her son Bart who later was adopted by her husband Herbert Floyd Winger. To the union of Herbert and Gaye were born daughters, Tonia and Tami. She and Herbert divorced after 25 years of marriage. She later married Wayne Earl Johnson in Jackson, Wyoming. Edna attended Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked in the daycare with the two-year-olds and became 'Gramma Gaye' to all who knew her. She also enjoyed working at the church bookstore. She was gifted at drawing, painting, crafting, and loved attending and leading Bible study. In earlier years, she was a champion bowler on the Rigby Bowling League for several years. She enjoyed retirement with Wayne and loved their time living and fishing Henry's Lake at the Wild Rose Ranch in Island Park in the summers and going south for the winters to Lake Havasu, Arizona, where she created and managed the park craft group, classes, and activities. She is survived by her daughter Tami (John) Darfler of Idaho Falls, Idaho; stepson Brad W Johnson of Rigby, Idaho; stepdaughter Jody Johnson Moss of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne Johnson; son Bart Winger; daughter Tonia Peterson; grandson Brady Winger; sisters Vila Pearl Hawkins and Beverly Johnson; and a brother, Robert Silcott. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Annis Little Butte Cemetery, with Pastor Gordon Boyle officiating. For your comfort, you may want to bring a chair, umbrella, and water to the outdoor service. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Edna 1/21/1943 - 'Gaye' 8/10/2020Johnson