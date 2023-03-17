Elmer Lyle Johnson, 92, of Ammon passed away on March 13, 2023. Elmer was born January 23, 1931, in Big Timber, Montana to John G. and Esther W. Johnson. Elmer and his younger brother, Norris, spent their youth in rural Montana on the family ranch. They attended elementary school together in a one room country schoolhouse. They would walk or ride horses to school and fish in the streams in the afternoon. Elmer graduated from Big Timber High School in 1950. Elmer enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951. He served four years in the Pacific, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant and received an honorable discharge in 1955. He then attended Montana State University from 1955-1959 where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Elmer went on to a distinguished 36 year career at the INL. Elmer married Margaret A. Cawlfield in Bozeman, Montana in May 1960. The two went on to raise a family in Idaho Falls and Ucon. During these years, Elmer enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and watching sporting events. He also liked taking his family to gem shows and returning to Montana to visit the family ranches. In 1976, he drove the family in an RV on an exciting 6-week journey across the United States where they visited sites from Mt. Rushmore to Washington D.C. landmarks to the Florida Keys and back. He also supported Margaret in her art career by helping set up her many art shows. In his later years, Elmer appreciated spending time watching his five grandchildren grow up. He also enjoyed traveling every year to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, taking weekend trips to Jackpot, Nevada, with friends, and attending his long-time companion Estelle Duggan's annual barn dance in Coeur d'Alene. He loved watching college and professional sports on TV. He was also an avid (and expert) pool player in Idaho Falls. Elmer was kind and generous and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a great friend and father figure to many people throughout his long life period. He was outgoing with others and always took an interest in their lives and well being. He also seemed to know people wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by his family. Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Norris, and his wife Margaret. He is survived by his three children: Deanne L. Fisher (Keith) of Manhattan, MT, Randall P. Johnson (Victoria Custodio) of Sacramento, CA, Polly A. Johnson (Anthony Nelson) of Dallas, OR; and five grandchildren: Rachel Watt, Elaina Fisher, Hadley Nelson, Olivia Johnson, and Jonas Johnson as well as one great grandchild, Alba Watt. No memorial services will be held for Elmer. No gifts or flowers, please. If you desire, we encourage you to support the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens' Community Center, where Elmer spent many great times in his later years playing pool with his friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Elmer 1/23/1931 - 3/13/2023Johnson
