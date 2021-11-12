Gail Johnson, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away at her home November 4, 2021. She was born September 11, 1939, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to Charles Arthur Lawrence and Edwina Drake Frech Lawrence. She had the wonderful life of a tomboy in Winfield Park, New Jersey, and graduated through the 8th grade. She then attended Roselle Park High School her freshman and sophomore years, and completed her education at Woodbridge, New Jersey. She started working for the Revlon Corporation in 1957, and attended the Barbizon School of Modeling in New York City. On her 21st birthday, she was in California and met Donald Ray Johnson. She bartended at the Broken Drumn until she was hired by the National Bank of Beverly Hills. Don followed Gail back to New Jersey and they were married on January 5, 1963. Shortly there after, they moved back to California and had two children. Gail and Don moved to Idaho where she then worked as the third female letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Idaho Falls. Gail retired on April Fools Day after 29 1/2 years. During that time she was the first female president of the I.F. Union Branch 1364, and NALC State of Idaho Representative. She proudly represented the the National Association of letter carriers for Muscular Dystophy in the Idaho Falls area. Gail and Don built a retirement home in Ennis, Montana, but he unfortunately passed away March 6, 1999, before they could enjoy retirement. Gail is survived by her daughters, Pamela Denice Johnson and Nicole Suzanne Johnson Riel; and granchildren, Jared Johnson, Brittney Outcelt, and Miranda Johnson; and great grandson, Jaxston Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Don (StrongHeart) Johnson, sister, Susan Vollman and brother Charles Lawrence. At her request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com Gail 9/11/1939 - 11/4/2021Johnson
+1
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls man admits to choking, biting woman after reported attack
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby cruises past Capital, 41-14, moving on to the 5A semis
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at all six District 6 semifinal contests
-
'Dateline NBC' to revisit Vallow case with new interviews Friday
-
Christmas Gift and Craft Boutique big hit at fairgrounds
-
McKinney, Brian
-
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Nuclear All-Conference teams named
-
Opinion: Solid proof of massive fraud in the 2020 election is finally starting to surface
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rocky Mountain Conference unveils all-conference lists
-
Wolz, LaDeen