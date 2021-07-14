Irene Fergus Johnson, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep just as she wished on July 9, 2021 at Quail Ridge. She is the widow of Frank Robert Johnson to whom she was married for 65 years. Born October 21, 1932 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Charles Armstrong Cowan Fergus & Hannah Laing Fergus, Irene grew up with one sibling, Betty Lou Fergus Robinson, who resides in Moroni, Utah with her husband Bill. Before marriage, Irene worked as a secretary in Windsor, Canada, Detroit, Michigan and Salt Lake City, Utah becoming an office manager at an early age. She was a stay-at-home mom who kept her keen mind sharp by solving crossword puzzles, reading newspapers, studying scriptures, and eating chocolate. Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Robert Johnson, who passed away in September of 2019. She has 7 children, Karen & (Garth) Hall, Inkom, Idaho; Mark & (Anita) Johnson, Lacey, Washington; Blane & (Kara Jo) Johnson, Logan, Utah; Dale & (Guli) Johnson, Elk Grove, California; Linda Palmer, Rexburg, Idaho; Paul Johnson, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Shanna & (Norm) Cunning, Tremonton, Utah. She has 37 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren. Irene was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she loved teaching the women and young women. She was an Idaho Falls Temple Ordinance Worker and served 3 missions with her husband. She was a great friend who developed many wonderful friendships over the years. A woman full of grit and resilience, we all loved her quick wit and endless humor. She will be greatly missed. Viewings will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 6:30 - 8:00 PM at Wilks Funeral Home and Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Alameda Stake Center prior to the 11:00 funeral. We thank Quail Ridge and Heritage Home Health for their wonderful, loving care of mom. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com. Irene 10/21/1932 - 7/9/2021Johnson