Our beloved mother, Jan Johnson, passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Mom was born in Denver, Colorado to John and Lillian Chord. She adored her brother, John, Jr. and she enjoyed a deep friendship with John and his daughters, Christine and Liz, throughout her life. After graduating from high school, she proudly earned her wings as a stewardess for United Airlines, flying on DCs 3-7. Jan married Stanley Owen Johnson in 1957, and moved from Pittsburg to Idaho Falls a few years later for Stan's work at the Site. Jan and Stan had two children, Eric and Kristin. Jan was a great Mom and loved her children with thoughtful care and with busy with creative projects and activities. She loved flying, mountains, and the ocean. Jan and Stan instilled in their children a deep love of nature, with outdoor adventures, camping, ice skating, skiing, and flying. Jan was also an avid tennis player, cyclist, guitar and piano player, and hostess. While raising her children, keeping a home, and entertaining, she developed a puppetry business and commuted to Idaho State University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre from Idaho State University at age 50. Jan was very well read in Historical Literature, especially The Bible, Mother Goose Rhymes, and Shakespeare. She used this knowledge to both entertain and teach children, emphasizing values and manners. Jan volunteered in her communities, working as a nurse's assistant, teaching exercise classes at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center, hosting neighborhood Brownie and Cub Scout Troops, teaching through puppet shows at First Presbyterian of Idaho Falls and through children's sermons at Lompoc Presbyterian in California. She also entertained retirement center residents in Lompoc with a kazoo band, and volunteered as a guide at the La Purisima Historical Mission. Mom moved to Santa Barbara, California, to further pursue her interests in acting and entertaining children. She created her Mother Goose character, and was later recruited by Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch as a Storyteller. She was well known in the Santa Inez Valley as Mother Goose, and for many of her other characters: the Danish Story Lady, Mrs. Santa Claus, and Gumdrop the Clown. She created a Betsy Ross character for patriotic celebrations at Vandenberg Air Force Base and the was also hired at the Base for kindergarten Story Time. She hosted her own children's television show, Mother Goose Speaks, on Lompoc Public Access Television. Jan found a new life partner in former fire chief Arthur McGarry and took up residence in Lompoc, California. Art maintained that Jan gave him the happy childhood he never had, and he often assisted with her numerous props for her events and TV shows. Mom had a loving heart, a great sense of humor, and amazing courage. She made the best of every situation. She looked toward the optimistic and happier side of life, inspired by her father, John Chord, who became an artist and professional clown in his later life. Mom loved Holidays and connected with loved ones, never missing a Holiday greeting nor a chance to decorate and create a special show. Mom, Jan, Mother Goose, has flown off on wings of doves, and has asked that we remember her with the inscription "She had a great life." Many thanks to all of the staff and helpers, all friends made at Parkwood Meadows and Good Samaritan, and Aspen Hospice. To Roxine Stone, Jean P'pool, and Janet Snyder, her very best of loving old friends, for many visits and much encouragement. To Dot Runz, her partner in crimes of silliness, love, and laughter, Michael Kennelly, her favorite piano player, Kayla Schriock, shopper extraordinaire and wardrobe organizer, Kris, Keysha, and Kara Denning, sweet spirits of healing love, First Presbyterian Church Friends Karen Narus, Jay Larson, Sue Noor, and Pastor Phil Hagen. Donations in honor of Jan may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Idaho Falls, or to the Idaho State University Drama Department. Services for Jan will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11am, with coffee and snacks following. Jan 9/18/1931 - "Mother Goose" 3/16/2020Johnson
