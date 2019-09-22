Jaylene Johnson, a divine and passionate creator and friend, a driven and committed leader of truth and health, and a beacon of unconditional love, peacefully passed away in her home with family by her side on September 20, 2019. She battled ALS for the last several months. Valiant, brave, and peaceful she returned to heaven. Jaylene connected boldly and deeply with her husband, family and friends. She could speak to your soul and help you discover your own self. Loving people from all walks of life, Jaylene masterfully listened and helped others understand themselves in ways they would have never known. She was constantly sharing experiences of grace, change and recovery with energy and joy. She truly celebrated people and life! Born to Jay Norvin Herring and Carlene Pace Herring in Price, Utah, she grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School in 1972. She attended BYU where she met Evan Johnson, her husband who adored her and made it his life's mission to ensure she was happy. They were married on April 27, 1974, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple and have a very special bond. Of all the moments in life, her favorite were the ones with him. They welcomed and raised eight children and have 27 grandchildren. She raised empathetic leaders, world class athletes, doctors, entrepreneurs, outdoor enthusiasts and powerful-confident parents and spouses. To all her children and grandchildren, she has passed on her determination and hard work ethic. Jaylene had a glow and a light surrounding her. She was an angel on earth and made each child, spouse and grandchild feel individually special. She generously celebrated each person in her family. You always knew she was thinking about you and what you did. Fully committed to showing her love through giving gifts, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary, baptism, blessing, graduation or athletic achievement and believing endlessly in the potential and success of each individual . . . she showed that her family is her greatest gift and joy. Jaylene was overflowing with determination. She could be found picking raspberries and strawberries in her garden patch after long, interrupted workouts on an old stationary bike and NordicTrack with her tattered scriptures always in hand. She tirelessly and joyfully created healthy food to share with others. She loved long walks to the sand hills behind her house and around the green belt with Evan. She loved, most of all, connecting and talking with loved ones no matter how tired she was. She was always reading, learning and working on self-mastery. She aspired to excellence in all areas of life. Until her last day on earth she was determined to walk miles, feel the sunshine on her face and serve those around her. Her love, compassion, charity, and empathy for others were sincere and drove her to accomplish greatness in the realm of Christ-like service. She uplifted and loved unconditionally the people she served as a leader and teacher in the Primary, Young Woman, Relief Society and as a missionary in the Addiction Recovery program for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her boundless energy will be well utilized in her new calling. Jaylene is a very special spirit and will always be a hero to the countless lives she touched. Her spirit is now free and her legacy of love can live on through all she loved. Jaylene is survived by her husband, Evan Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jay Brandon (Tina) Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Kami (Brett) Banks of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Spencer (Stephanie) Johnson of Riverton, UT; son, Shane (Sidni) Johnson of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Daniel (Kylie) Johnson of Tomball, TX; son, Jayson (Stephanie) Johnson of Columbia, MO; son, Jordan (Stacey) Johnson of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Kelsi (Taylor) Petersen of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Jay (Yvonne) Herring of Draper, Utah; sister, Jodi Schouten of Orem, UT; brother, Jeff (Deanna) Herring of Draper, UT; and 27 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carlene Herring. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Idaho Falls West Stake Center, 2040 Brentwood Drive in Idaho Falls, with Bishop's Councilor Lanny Harward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jaylene 9/4/1954 - 9/20/2019Johnson