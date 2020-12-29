Kim Oscar Johnson, 92, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Idaho Falls to Oscar Wilhelm Johnson and Phoebe Lucina (Weaver) Johnson. He was the seventh of 12 children and grew up working on family farms where he was instilled with a strong work ethic, love of country, devotion to family, and faith in his Savior. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School, he served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Texas and Louisiana. During those two years, he was engaged to his high school sweetheart, Sharyn June Olson. At one point, Sharyn wrote Kim a "Dear John" letter to call off their engagement. But Kim wrote back such a beautiful love letter that she decided to wait. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on Jan. 3, 1951. Kim attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, before transferring to Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and earned both a B.S. and M.S. in Bacteriology. After being accepted to Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia, Pa., he graduated with an M.D. in General Medicine in 1960. He served a medical internship in Boston, Mass., and a residency in Norfolk, Va., before moving home and establishing a family practice in Idaho Falls that lasted for 33 years. He loved his profession and said that the three "A's" for success as a doctor, in order of importance, were availability, affability, and ability. If you could take the boy out of the farm, you could not take the farm out of the boy. Kim enjoyed growing a huge garden every year and loved sharing its produce with everyone. He said the definition of a friendless person was someone who had to buy zucchini. He had a wonderful wit and a fine bass singing voice. He loved to tell stories, and his kids frequently heard the latest joke he had acquired at the hospital. He was physically active all his life and enjoyed excellent health until his late 80s. For many years he belonged to the Ammon Trail Riders, a local snowmobile club. He loved owning and riding horses, hunting, and horse-pack camping in the mountains. The grandkids enjoyed water-skiing behind his boat in the summer and riding in his one-horse open sleigh in the winter. His life was grounded in his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and centered in service to his family, friends, and neighbors. He planned annual family reunions to pass on his heritage to his posterity. Serving as a bishop, stake patriarch, and temple sealer, he provided an unfailing example of devotion to his church. He and Sharyn also served two church service missions in Beijing, China, and Tokyo, Japan. He is survived by nine of his 10 children: Terrell (Sarah) Johnson, Orson Johnson, Fara (David) Jensen, Dwight (Michelle) Johnson, Kendall (Sally) Johnson, Janalee (Kip) Nelson, Tammy (Rick) Low, Maria (Steve) Hatch, and Tory (Amber) Johnson. Currently, Kim and Sharyn have 34 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters and one sister-in-law: Kirma Smith, Peggy (Jack) Scott, Linda Mansfield, Dixie (Ron) Johnson, and Betty (Delos) Stucki. He preceded his wife in death by five days. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Benjamin, four brothers (Walden, Lin, Merle, and Tebbin Johnson), and three sisters (Beth Tew, Bonnie Jean Johnson, and Gretchen Egbert). A joint funeral for both Kim and Sharyn will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Ammon East Stake Center located at 5366 E. 1st Street. For those who cannot attend in person, the funeral will be live-streamed at lds.fybercom.net. A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the LDS Ammon East Stake Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Humanitarian Aid Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kim 9/1/1928 - 12/15/2020Oscar Johnson
