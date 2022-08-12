Larry LaMar Johnson, 85, of Rigby, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with family at his side. He was born September 18, 1936 in Lorenzo, ID, the son of Amelia Weber Johnson and Lamar Johnson. Larry grew up in the Lorenzo, ID area. He was the son of a farmer and often told of the many shenanigans he and his cousins got into while working on the farm. He met and courted Phyllis LuDean Merrill in Rigby, ID where they attended high school together. Phyllis was a sensible young woman but couldn't resist the mischievous twinkle in Larry's eye. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 2, 1955. Larry served in the Idaho National Guard and attended Ricks College. His education led him to building and he later became a general contractor. Larry and Phyllis made their family home in LaBelle, where they raised their nine children. Larry was, in short, a character--always ready to greet a familiar face and fill conversational silences with his many witty one-liners and jokes. He was an enthusiast of many things but had a special love of home cooking, simple snacks, ice cream in many forms, and as he once put it, "buttering one side of my cookies." His grandchildren fondly remember the container of candy he referred to as "The Medication Jar," from which he always shared. After entertaining and providing for Phyllis and the family for more than 50 years, Larry spent the final season of his life dedicated to the care of his beloved wife. After her passing he moved into Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg and continued to charm those he met. No matter what was happening in his own life, Larry took the time to make everyone around him feel as if they were especially important. He never ceased offering his love, support, service, and good humor to family and friends. Larry is survived by the large and adoring family he and Phyllis created together, including daughters Marianne (Kelly) Hawkes of Layton, UT, Jennie (Paul) Wright of Pocatello, ID, Tracy (Bart) Bangerter of Idaho Falls, ID, Mindi Bischoff of Rexburg, ID, LuJean Johnson of Taylorsville, UT; sons, Dean (Christy) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, Keith (Beverly) Johnson of Rigby, ID, Scott (Janae) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, Dallin (Katie) Johnson of Rigby, ID, 44 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, parents Lamar and Amelia Johnson, sister Janice Groom, niece Maria Groom, and granddaughter Lonnie Hawkes. A viewing will take place Friday, August 12 from 6:30-8pm at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. On Saturday, August 13 the family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30am at the LaBelle LDS church, with a funeral service following at 12 noon. The church is located at 4223 E 528 N Rigby, ID 83442. Larry 9/18/1936 - 8/9/2022Johnson
