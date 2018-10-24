Marion Johnson, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2018, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of One Source Hospice.
Marion was born March 22, 1928, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Franklin Downs Howard and Josephine Johnson Howard. She grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. She attended Ricks College.
On October 31, 1947, she married Byron Charles Taylor in Dillon, Montana. They had five children, Gene, Janice, Barbara, Karen and Mark. Marion and Byron made their home in Idaho Falls, where Marion worked as an IRS Agent. Byron passed away October 31, 1984. She later met and married Claris Johnson on August 27, 1990 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away on May 8, 1999.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, crafts, snowmobiling, riding Harley's, and boating.
Marion is survived by her loving son, Gene (Debbie) Taylor of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Janice (Rob) Wood of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Barbara (Bob) Empey of Shelley, ID; daughter, Karen (Doug) Hillman of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Paul (Carolyn) Howard of Centerville, UT; sister, Faye (Willard, deceased) Carroll of Sandy, UT; sister, Lucile (Gene) Scott of Ririe, ID; 16 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Josephine Howard; husband, Byron Charles Taylor; second husband, Claris Johnson; and son, Mark Howard Taylor.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the Idaho Falls 24th Ward, 1165 1st Street, with Bishop Michael Smart, officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
A very special thanks to the staff of Lincoln Court Community and One Source Hospice for their gentle, loving care.