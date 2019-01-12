Our loving father, Marvin Dale Johnson, was born at the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harry I. Johnson and Marrigail Royer Johnson on March 5, 1940. Marvin passed away from a long-fought battle with cancer at his house on January 9, 2019, with his children by his side at home. As a young man, Marvin worked at the family farm harvesting potatoes, grain, and wheat for the family farm and the surrounding neighbors' farms. Marvin graduated from Shelley High School and then continued his education at Idaho State University. During the summer months he fought wildfires. Marvin married his high school sweetheart, Sheryl Mae Curtis, on August 19, 1960, in the LDS Jameston Church. They recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary, before losing the love of his life on September 21, 2018. During their marriage, they had two children, Kamill K. Johnson (Jay) Marsh and Mike (Debbie) Johnson, and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom he adored. Marvin was a hard-working man who provided for his family. He would help his parents, friends and neighbors often. Marvin enjoyed working hard all his life in his beautiful yard, in bowling alleys, collecting classic cars, attending car shows, fishing, hunting, golfing, and he enjoyed meeting new people or talking to old friends. Marvin enjoyed many things in life, especially his loving wife, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marvin worked with his father (Harry) with operating Russet Lanes, the first commercial all electric building in the world, in Shelley, Idaho. Then in 1964, he moved to California with his wife and children to operate and manage bowling alleys, before purchasing two bowling alleys of his own. In 1976, Marvin and Sheryl decided to move their family back to Idaho Falls so that they were closer to family members and for a better environment for his children and their aging parents. Marvin, being the entrepreneur that he was, invested with his father into a successful placer gold operation and operated it with his father, wife and kids, later selling it to start a new company in dust abatement. He quickly grew the company and decided that he needed a trucking company to accommodate his growing needs, so he opened a trucking company with the help of his son and daughter by his side. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marrigail Johnson; his sisters, Ester Marie Johnson and Tina Carlisle; and his loving life partner, Sheryl Curtis Johnson. The family would like to thank the Rimrock Ward and all it's members for their support, Mark and Kelli Andrus and all his friends and family for their dedicated support, Fairwinds Assisted Living and their staff, and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at the Rimrock Ward, 4459 John Adams Parkway in Ammon. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge, and Monday with the family viewing and prayer from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Marvin will be laid to rest at the Taylor Cemetery next to his wife. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marvin 3/5/1940 - 1/9/2019Dale Johnson