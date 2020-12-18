Michelle Kay Sharp Johnson, 57, of Saint Anthony, passed away December 14, 2020, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Michelle was born May 10, 1963, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Guy Smith Sharp and Rosalyn Jessie Barrus Sharp. She grew up and attended schools in Salt Lake City and Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. She also attended a broadcasting trade school. Michelle made her home in Saint Anthony, Idaho, where she worked as a seamstress for the Development Workshop. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a visiting teacher. She enjoyed ceramics and card making. Her grandchildren were the biggest joy of her life. She fought a hard battle with cancer. Her strength will always be remembered. Michelle is survived by her daughters, Chaska (Jacob Hunt) Johnson of Salt Lake City, UT, and Caitlyn (Cory Wolf) Johnson; granddaughters, Iris and Rhea of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandson, Caleb of Salt Lake City, UT; mother, Rosalyn Jessie Sharp of Rexburg, ID; sisters, Kathy Lynne Cole of Salt Lake City, UT, Monica Leigh (Kevin) Hansen of Shelley, ID, and Chantelle (Nathan) Steiner of Billings, MT. She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Smith Sharp and her grandparents. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to her family to help with final expenses via Venmo @caitirose89 and @chaskaJo. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Michelle 5/10/1963 - 12/14/2020Johnson
