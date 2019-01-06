Nancy passed away November 23, 2018, at 85 years young. She resided at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager for the past 8 years, but lived in Cleveland, OH, Circle Pines, MN, Anoka, MN, Idaho Falls, ID, St. Cloud, MN, Las Vegas NV, Lincoln, MN and Motley, MN. Nancy was born on January 15, 1933 to Edward and Lillian (Weiner) Kaswell in Lakewood, Ohio. In her youth, Nancy spent summers with grandparents in Kentucky, her teens going to the beaches on Lake Erie and listening to Allan Freed's "Moondog Rock 'n' Roll Party" and early 20's modeling and working in the fashion industry. Through mutual friends she met her husband Bill,who was on leave from the Navy in St. Petersburg, Florida. They were united in marriage in St Cloud, MN in 1954 and there began52 years of marriage and adventures. Nancy was very active, creative and artistic. She loved moving to new houses and decorating them for her family. She enjoyed quilting, flower gardens, cooking, campfires, travelling and decorating the miniature doll houses husband Bill built. There was always something sparking her interests. Nancy completed the Nurse's Aide training at St. Cloud Hospital in 1969 and spent many years working as an aide (loved the OB ward and new babies!) and transcriptionist. For a city girl, she loved camping, going to the Minnesota lakes and the many adventures she would have exploring Idaho and the west with her family. She also enjoyed her years being a girl scout troop leader. After several years of retirement in Idaho, Nancy and Bill moved back to Lincoln Lakes Area in 1996. Survived by her sister, Sheila (Joe) Domabyl of Surprise, AZ; children, William E. (Judy) Johnson, of Cushing, MN, Kathleen Johnson, of Idaho Falls, and Bonnie (John) Heemeier, of Stevenson, WA; five grandchildren, Michelle Smoley, Tim (Makeal) Smoley, Katie (Rori) Stumvoll, Kelly (Jamie) Pearson, and William A. Johnson; and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Edward Kaswell, mother, Lillian Kaswell, and husband, William H Johnson. The family extends their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the years of caring and companionship provided by the staff at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager and Dr. Sarah Israelson and colleagues at the Lakewood Heath System in Staples, MN. Nancy's family and friends have planned a celebration of her life to be held at Brenny Funeral Chapel in Baxter on January 12th at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation at Komen.org. Brenny Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services www.brenny.com 800.824.5051 Nancy 1/15/1933 - 11/23/2018Wynne Johnson