Neahl H. Johnson passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022, at his home in Ammon at the age of 86. He was born February 17, 1936, at the family home in Grant, Idaho, to Robert Hogan Johnson and Rachel Edith Butler. He grew up on the family farm. He attended schools in Grant, Lewisville, and Rigby. He was attending Ricks College when he met his future wife, Joan Lyle Barnes. On January 7, 1955, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Idaho Falls after Neahl was discharged from the Army. He worked for the Idaho Falls Police Department for ten years. He was a general contractor for over 50 years. He built many houses in the Idaho Falls and Ammon area. Neahl was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many years as an executive secretary to a couple of different Bishops and Stake Presidents. Joan passed away in December of 1995. Neahl married Catherine Jorgenson on March 25, 1996. They Built a winter home in St. George, Utah, in 2005. Neahl and Cathy served two missions in St. George. He loved spending the winters there and golfing 5 days a week. He also liked playing cards with friends. Neahl loved golfing and gardening. He was a hard worker and was always very generous. He helped many people to be able to buy a home. Neahl was preceded in death by his son, Kevin, his wife Joan, his parents, two brothers, Bobby and Carl, and one sister, Alaire. He is survived by his wife Cathy of Ammon, Idaho, his children: Pam (Bryce) Spaulding of Ammon, Idaho, Robert (Carol) Johnson of Grant, Idaho, Kurt (Lisa) Johnson of St. George, Utah, Greg (Melissa) Johnson of Ammon; his sisters, Joyce Nixon of Orem, Utah, and Vaudys Rigby of Rexburg, Idaho. Neahl has 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Comore Loma Ward, 4375 E. Sunnyside Rd. Ammon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Neahl 2/17/1936 - 5/7/2022H Johnson