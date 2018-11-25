Robert "Bob" Sherman Johnson, 79, of Burton, passed away quietly in his sleep on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 with family members by his side. He was born August 29, 1939 to Sherman and Viola Johnson in Granger, Utah. He was raised in Granger and attended Cypres High School in Magna. He joined the US Navy when he was just 17 years old, with permission from his mom. In the Navy became a Frogman. He was one of few enlisted men to play Navy football and he earned a spot on the rifle team. He received many awards and medals as a top marksman. In 1974 he met Vicki K Lords. They married and together raised two children, Vance Johnson and Sherri Johnson Matheson. He erected irrigation pivot systems for Gem State Irrigation, then moved to sales where he excelled. He sold farm equipment for John Deere and later retired from Rexburg City Department of Sanitation. He is survived by his children, Vance Johnson and Sherri Matheson, and grandchildren; Robert J. (Nichole) Johnson, Benjamin Jay ( Lettie) Johnson, Lowrey V.K. Johnson, Dallyn Matheson, Bailey Matheson, Shiloh Matheson, Jaxson Matheson and 5 great grandchildren, as well as his brother, Johnny (Linda) Johnson and two sisters, Shirley and Berdeen. He was preceded in death by his life's love, Vicki Johnson, his parents, Sherman and Viola, brothers, Lonnie Johnson and Rodney Johnson, sister-in-law, J'lene Pharis, brother-in-law, Verl Lords and mother and father-in-law, Nelda & Jay Lords. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 30th at the Burton Chapel, 3958 W. 2000 S., Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the church and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Robert 8/29/1939 - 11/21/2018Johnson