Ross L Johnson, 83, of Iona passed away on August 14, 2020 in Idaho Falls. Ross was born in Shelley to Krista and Leroy Johnson on December 16, 1936. He went to school at Shelley. He married his childhood sweetheart, Ellen Harris, on March 5, 1957 in Idaho Falls. He worked as the maintenance foreman for the City of Iona for 30 years. He also served as the chief of police in Iona during his years working for the city. He was a veteran where he served as a corpsman in the Navy. Ross is preceded in death by his parents and all 11 of his siblings. Ross is survived by his wife, Ellen Johnson, his son, Cody Johnson, daughter, Tammy Johnson (Blakely), and son, Kip Johnson, his 8 grandkids and 6 great grandkids, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery with military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Ross 12/16/1936 - 8/14/2020L. Johnson
