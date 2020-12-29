Sharyn June Olson Johnson, 89, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 20, 2020. She followed her husband, Kim Johnson, just five days after he went to heaven. Sharyn was born March 15, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Niels Orson Olson and Nina (Yeates) Olson. She was the last of their 10 children. It was a family of eight girls and two boys that shared an affectionate bond, faith in God, and a strong work ethic. After her father died in a tragic accident when Sharyn was in high school, she immediately went to work to help support the family. As she matured, she developed her natural talents as a gifted dancer, artist, seamstress, cook, poet, and actress. She had an amazing ability to organize work to accomplish projects and goals. Sharyn married her high school sweetheart, Kim, in the Idaho Falls Temple and became an outstanding wife, mother of 10 children, and homemaker. Her response toward something she may not have wanted to do was always: "If you're going to do it anyway, you might as well do it with a smile." No one left her house hungry. Her pies and preserves were to die for. She sewed beautiful dresses for her daughters' dances. And the grandkids knew that if they had a crazy idea for a Halloween costume, their grandma could make it. For many years she picked a bouquet of flowers from her garden every Sunday to grace the pulpit. She then gave the flowers away to someone at church who needed a boost. Morning and evening prayer in her home were as regular as the rising and setting of the sun. Annual reunions, horse-pack trips, snowmobile trips, and family vacations were all precious to her. She loved her country and its freedoms. She served as the Bonneville County Republican Women's Club president and also served in the Idaho Falls Medical Auxiliary, the Rexburg Women's Art Guild, and local parent-teacher associations. Sharyn had an unfailing faith in her Savior and served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women's president, and temple worker. She and Kim served church service missions in Beijing, China, and Tokyo, Japan. But her most frequent and beloved calling was to instruct and inspire teenage girls. Among her many gifts, her greatest was charity—a Christlike, unconditional love. Family, friends, and complete strangers felt and responded to her ability to include them in her circle of love. She is survived by nine of her 10 children: Terrell (Sarah) Johnson, Orson Johnson, Fara (David) Jensen, Dwight (Michelle) Johnson, Kendall (Sally) Johnson, Janalee (Kip) Nelson, Tammy (Rick) Low, Maria (Steve) Hatch, and Tory (Amber) Johnson. Currently, Kim and Sharyn have 34 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Betty (Delos) Stucki and by four sisters-in-law: Kirma Smith, Peggy (Jack) Scott, Linda Mansfield, and Dixie (Ron) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son Benjamin, two brothers (Gerald and Cleon Olson), and six sisters (Elda Borman, Clotele Thomas, Marjorie Bingham, Lois Koelliker, Sybil Phillips, and Joy Holman). A joint funeral for both Kim and Sharyn will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Ammon East Stake Center located at 5366 E. 1st Street. For those who cannot attend in person, the funeral will be live-streamed at lds.fybercom.net. A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the LDS Ammon East Stake Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Humanitarian Aid Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Sharyn June 3/15/1931 - 12/20/2020Olson Johnson
+1
News Trending Today
-
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
-
Which Idaho Falls retailer chains didn't survive 2020?
-
Residents speak out against new development on Hwy 48
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scores from the Holiday Tournament
-
Thompson, Tyler
-
Broadway face-lift brings new excitement to downtown
-
Idaho Falls couple arrested after hitting officers
-
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change
-
Daybell-Vallow prosecutor accused of misconduct
-
Idaho Falls police, fire departments see new leadership