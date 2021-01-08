Susan "Sue" Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away at home after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her family who loved her. She is survived by her husband, Ron Johnson; step-son, Michael (Heather) Johnson; grandson, Braxton; mother, Barbara (Vernon) Carlson; and her brother, Lee Beddes (Mike MacFarlane). She's been joyfully reunited with her dad, Gary Beddes; brother, Bruce Beddes; and nephews, Brian and Blake Beddes. Sue entered this world February 29, 1956, always aging gracefully as a leap-year baby. She has a strong will and a deep devotion to her family and friends. She loved easily, judged little, gave much. She was a staunch supporter for a just cause and a pit bull against the unjust. She developed some life-long friendships when she attended Parker Elementary, South Fremont High School, Ricks College, and Utah State University. Rodeo was a passion during her school years. She was a devoted and hardworking employee. Cancer forced her retirement after 28 years employed with UPS. Sue was not a girly-girl! She preferred more rustic hobbies like hunting, fishing, camping, attending car shows, and watching car races. She spent summer free time with Ron and the dogs in the outdoors. But her super power was her love of horses and dogs, especially the many rescue dogs she adopted and loved. She is missed by her family and friends. The family is grateful for the love and support extended to us. We love you, Sue! A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susan 2/29/1956 - 1/6/2021Johnson
