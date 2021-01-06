Wanda Stanger Johnson, 88, of Bountiful, Utah, formerly of Lincoln, passed away January 3, 2021, at Welcome Home Assisted Living. Wanda was born August 1, 1932, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Ritchie Stanger and Pearl Armstrong Stanger. Wanda learned to read when she was 5 years old. She attended schools in Rigby, Annis, Poplar, then Rigby again, then Ririe. After Ririe her family moved to Lincoln, Idaho where Wanda graduated from Ammon High School. On March 12, 1951, she married sweetheart Myron "Hop" Johnson at her parent's home in Lincoln, Idaho. On March 11, 2006, Hop and Wanda were sealed in the LDS temple. After moving to various places in Idaho and Wyoming, Wanda and Hop made their home in Lincoln, Idaho. Living across the street, kiddie corner from where her parents lived. Hop and Wanda raised their 4 children there in the home that Hop built. Wanda worked as a Food Processor at Pillsbury, Simplot, and Roger Brothers. Wanda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life, she loved the church and she loved the teachings of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed teaching primary classes at church and teaching the girls how to crochet. She loved being outside, fishing, gardening were probably her favorite activities. Wanda is survived by her son, Kelle (Sue) Johnson of Blackfoot, ID; son, Bruce (Julie) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Suzanne (Dwight) Galloway of Bountiful, UT; daughter, Kathleen (Mark) Wilkins of Bountiful, UT; 9 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Pearl Stanger; husband, Myron "Hop" Johnson; son, Darrel Dee Johnson; brothers, James Victor Stanger, Alfred Lloyd Stanger, and Jay Bruce Stanger. Wanda was one of the kindest sweetest ladies that was ever on this earth, she was warm and genuinely nice. Part of what made her so genuine was her honest nature. She was honest and truthful in all her dealings. As sweet as she was, she also really enjoyed a good joke; she loved to laugh and had the brightest smile to go along with it. Wanda's smile and warm spirit were contagious; she knew how to make everyone feel loved and gave her love unconditionally. She meant so much to so many people. Not only was she a wonderful mother with seemingly infinite patience, she was also a caregiver to her own mother, her husband, her brother, or anyone else who she thought she could help. She loved and cared for all of her friends, family, and neighbors. Wanda was always full of energy and loved to keep busy. She was excited to see you as soon as you pulled into the gravel driveway and would run out to give you the biggest hugs. Even with all of her energy, Wanda really took the time to listen and cared about the details of others' lives. She was such a good listener and she always made you feel worthwhile. She had a fun and bubbly personality that made her easy to talk to and her kind warm spirit always made you feel at home. Through all of life's ups and downs Wanda made a conscious choice to be happy come what may. She had a big heart and was full of love and a so much joy that you could see it on her always smiling face. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Dwight Galloway officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9-9:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wanda 8/1/1932 - 1/3/2021Stanger Johnson
