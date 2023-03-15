In loving memory of our mom, Carla Mae Johnston (Field), who was called home to be with her parents, family members, and friends on March 9, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the devoted and loving mother of Marshall Johnston(35) and Justin Johnston(32), and granny of Lola Mae Johnston(9). She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and determination. Mom spread light and laughter to everyone whose lives she touched. Growing up, mom was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just a shoulder to cry on. She was always ready for an adventure and loved spending time around family and friends, doing anything outdoors, traveling, crafting, reading, or just sitting around a campfire. She instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our mother was a true role model who we will always look up to. Carla graduated from Rigby High School in 1974 in the top 10% of her class, while also taking courses at Ricks College. Soon after, she earned her degree in Nursing from Idaho State University. After graduating she went on to pursue a career as a Register Nurse for nearly 40 years, serving her patients at different medical facilities throughout Southeast Idaho. She took pride in her work and quickly earned leadership and director roles in her field. Mom, sister, aunt, and granny - you will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Your family loves you so much. Rest in peace. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carla Mae 10/4/1956 - 3/9/2023Johnston
