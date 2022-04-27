Frank Dennis Johnston, 82, of Idaho Falls passed away on April 23, 2022, at his home from Multiple Myeloma surrounded by his family. He was under the care of OneSource Hospice. Frank was born on June 14, 1939, in Menan, Idaho to Thomas Robert Johnston and Helen Loletta Schneiter Johnston. He grew up in Menan and graduated from Rigby High School in 1958. Frank was a hard worker. He started working at local gas stations. He went on to work in construction where he became a foreman and then a superintendent. On May 1, 1959, he married his soulmate, Charleen Hammer, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union, six children were born: LeAnne, Todd, Shauna, Teena, JaNae, and Kurt. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several areas including Scoutmaster, Young Men's President High Councilor, a Bishopric counselor, Idaho Falls 18th Ward Bishop, the Young Single Adults Bishop, and Primary Teacher. Frank was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, motorbikes, Razor rides, and camping. His family brought him the most joy in his life, and he especially loved those precious moments with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family says one side of Frank is happy, fun-loving, and a big tease while the other side is Christlike and service-oriented. He is survived by his loving wife, Charleen Johnston of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his children: LeAnne (Greg) Wallace of Rigby, Idaho, Todd (Terri) Johnston of Ammon, Idaho, Shauna (Max) Rose of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Teena (Darin) Lords of Grant, Idaho, JaNae (Paul) Sorenson of Smithfield, Utah, and Kurt (Andrea) Johnston of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 26 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 19 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Helen Johnston; his brothers: Earl Johnston and Tommy Johnston; his sisters: Ellen Walker and Gae Bateman. The family would love to hear your memories of Frank. Please send them to the family at leanne.wallace727@gmail.com. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Dunbar church at 1200 Dunbar Drive. Services will be broadcast live at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the New Sweden Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brad Adams and the staff at Teton Cancer Institute, Crystal at United Energy Workers, and OneSource Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Frank 6/14/1939 - 4/23/2022Dennis Johnston
