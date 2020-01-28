Norma Lee Johnston, 83, of Ammon, passed away January 25, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family. Norma was born August 17, 1936, in Wilford, Idaho, to Virgil Leroy Willyerd and Buelah Douglas Willyerd. She grew up and attended schools in Wilford and graduated from St. Anthony High School. She also attended Ricks College and studied to became a registered nurse at the nursing school in Idaho Falls. On May 18, 1956, she married Jacob Cornell Johnston in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children, Dennis, Bruce, David, Michael, and Lisa. Norma and Jacob made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Norma worked as a Registered Nurse for EIRMC Women's Center. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in Young Women's, Primary, Relief Society, and as a Sunday School teacher. She was loved by the youth. She and her husband faithfully served two six-month missions for the Church at Martin's Cove in 2005 and 2006. Norma was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed cooking and camping with her family at Stanley Lake and Island Park, where everyone would line up for her famous sourdough pancakes. She also enjoyed reading, sewing taking care of her grandchildren and most of all, serving others. Norma is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jacob Johnston of Ammon, ID; son, Dennis (Dana) Johnston of West Point, UT; son, Bruce (Paula) Johnston of Amarillo, TX; son, David (Jan) Johnston of Anchorage, AK; son, Michael (Michelle) Johnston of Highland, UT; daughter, Lisa (Kirk) Dyorich of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Robert (Verda) Willyerd of Frederick, MD; sister, Carole (Floyd) Burnett of Providence, UT; brother, Keith (Bessie) Willyerd of Blackfoot, ID; 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker, with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, and Saturday from 9:30-10:15 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Norma 8/17/1936 - 1/25/2020Lee Johnston