Sheri Jeanne Johnston was born June 6, 1955, in Silverton, Oregon. She passed through the veil into many loving arms December 4, 2021, at her home in Ammon, Idaho. She grew up and attended school in Portland and Clackamas, Oregon. Her family then moved to Pasco, Washington, where she graduated from Pasco High School. She went on to Ricks College as an art major. During high school and college, she worked summers in the grape vineyards and always had a great tan! In her second year at Ricks, she met and married her eternal sweetheart, Robert Johnston, the luckiest man on campus, in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 16, 1976. They lived in Idaho Falls for a short time, then bought their home in Ammon. They were blessed with wonderful children, Sarah (Randy) Gilmer of Salmon, Idaho, Joseph (Onna) Johnston of Shelley, Idaho, and Stephen (Ashley) Johnston of Edmond, Oklahoma. Sheri was an amazingly accomplished artist, quilter, card maker, and homemaker. She blessed many lives, always freely giving of her many talents. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in Relief Society and Young Women presidencies. She loved the temple! She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ruth (Barnett) Tunem; grandparents, Erling and Virginia (Buchanan) Tunem, Harold and Louise (Mason) Barnett; and her brother, Jeff Tunem. She is survived by her husband, children, and 13 grandchildren; her sisters, Marie (Lloyd) Bleazard of Pasco, Washington and Terri (Scott) Salisbury of Kennewick, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet, Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Services will be broadcast live through the Ammon 3rd Ward YouTube channel. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sheri 6/6/1955 - 12/4/2021Jeanne Johnston