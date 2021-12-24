Boyd Jolley, 83, of Firth passed away December 19, 2021. Boyd was born February 26, 1938 in a farm house in the little community of Kimball. Boyd was the fourth of 10 children, born to Dwayne Jolley and Lila Callister. He had a happy childhood with his brothers. They were found playing in apple trees, hunting, fishing, and skiing. They cooked many chickens on the canal bank by their favorite swimming hole. They learned to work hard on their dad's sand hill farm. Boyd hated to be left out so when he was diagnosed with perthes disease in his hip, he taught his goat 'Billy', to carry him, and Billy would take him everywhere. He graduated from Firth High School in 1956 where he played basketball, softball, participated in student government, and enjoyed acting in plays. His hip kept him out of football, much to his dismay. Boyd worked at a Texaco service station during high school. About this time he bought a '57 Chevy and liked to wash and drag race it. After graduation he went to work for Westinghouse Electric Co. at the Atomic Energy Site on the desert. He was there for fifteen years. While there he enjoyed pitching for their city league softball team. He met many good, lifelong friends while working at the Site. On July 19, 1957, Boyd married his high school sweetheart, Verla Lords in the Idaho Falls Temple. At the time of his passing, they had been married for 64 years. They were blessed with three wonderful children--Daren, Kim Marie, and Debra Jean. Eventually Boyd left the Site, and bought a service station in Firth with Bob Freeman. After about three years, they sold out and Boyd was able to buy the Phillips 66 Distributorship in Shelley. He owned and operated that for more than thirty years. He enjoyed his customers and being out and about visiting with them. Boyd enjoyed wintering in Arizona, traveling, snow machining, four wheeling, camping trips to Mill Creek, and hunting trips to the Selway country with his brothers. Boyd is survived by his wife and children, his 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 7 siblings. A viewing will be held at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley on Sunday, December 26th from 6:00-7:30pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Boyd 2/26/1938 - 12/19/2021Jolley