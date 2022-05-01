Dion Jolley, 78, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in Kimball, Idaho. Dion, the 6th of 10 children, was born January 13, 1944, to Lila Callister and Dwayne Jolley of Firth, Idaho. Dion loved spending time with family as he grew up, and he developed a strong love for sports, which he played in high school and at BYU. Dion served as a missionary in New Zealand for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Following which he married his sweet Kathryn Cook in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity in 1965. Together, they had 11 children and shared the many adventurous ups and downs of life for 56 and a half years. While it's difficult to say goodbye we are grateful that his struggle with deteriorating health is over. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathryn, their 11 children; Juliet (Bruce) Taylor, Eric Jolley, Richard (Wendy) Jolley, Heather (Cory) Landon, Kendall (Janine) Jolley, Nathan (Jennifer) Jolley, Corinne (Kerry) Bingham, Mark (Tiffany) Jolley, Pamela Jolley, Thomas (Stacie) Jolley, Karen (Jaron) Hollingsworth. Along with 43 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Firth Stake Center (823 N 675 E Basalt). The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. both at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street . Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Dion 1/13/1944 - 4/29/2021Jolley