Nelda "Laree" Andersen Jolley Laree Andersen Jolley, 93, of Goshen, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2021. She had dementia but her family did everything possible to keep her in her own home like she wanted. Laree was born on March 20, 1927 in Shelley, Idaho, to Christian W. Andersen and Carma Pearl Monson Andersen and had 3 sisters. She attended schools in Upper Presto and Firth High School, where she played the clarinet and was in the PEP club. On May 11, 1945 she married her soulmate Wendell R. Jolley. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 12, 1985. They celebrated their 65th anniversary just prior to his passing almost 11 years ago. The couple resided and raised their family in the same home where she was born and raised. Wendell and Laree welcomed 5 children into their home. Even though they didn't come the conventional way, they were treasured and loved. Laree was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She also had many jobs being a farmer's daughter and wife. She hauled hay, picked potatoes and milked cows, just to name a few. Later on she became a bookkeeper and secretary. She was the Secretary for the Shelley School District for many years. She touched several lives as many times she would see someone that had been a student and they would always come talk to her. She held several church callings as secretary, sunday school teacher, president of the Y.W.M.A, Relief Society counselor and a visiting teacher. She was always busy reading, crocheting, and had an amazing green thumb. She grew the best cantaloupe around and shared her garden with neighbors and family. She is survived by her children David (Pat) Jolley of Yorktown, VA; Vernon (Ida Jo) Jolley of Rexburg, ID; Todd (Karen) Jolley of Provo, UT; Scott Jolley of Shelley, ID; and Maralee (Josh) Cutler of Idaho Falls, ID. 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; one sister, Margene Clawson of Twin Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Pearl Andersen, her husband Wendell Jolley and sisters: Lillace Bird and Johanna Fowler and grandson Benjamin Jolley. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak Street, Shelley, Idaho. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will visit with friends Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and Monday morning for one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Laree 3/20/1927 - 2/22/2021Jolley