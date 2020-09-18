Elizabeth "Ann" Jonak went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on December 29, 1958. She liked helping anyone and everyone no matter the issue. She enjoyed her time with her husband, going to auctions and antique shops, and going for rides on the west side of Idaho Falls. Ann was a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, who will be tremendously missed. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Arbella and William Gembler. She is survived by her husband, David R. Jonak; his children, Matthew Jonak and Danielle Jonak; her son, Frank Turner (Carrie); adopted children, Brianna Molina, Leslie Molina, A.J. Molina, and Gracelynn Navarette; two grandchildren, Addison Turner and William Turner; her siblings, William Gembler, Jr. (DeNae), Larry D. Gembler (Dawn), Sandra J. Brust, Margaret J. Kostan (Bill), Janice Chastain (Phil), Michelle Gembler; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12 noon Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Respecting her wishes, she chose to be cremated. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elizabeth 12/29/1958 - "Ann" 9/13/2020Jonak
