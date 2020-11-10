Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, Marilyn Packer Jonak, passed away November 8, 2020, at her home in Woodville, Idaho surrounded by her family. As the last surviving member of the Packer family and her death closes a generation. Marilyn was born April 7, 1935 in Preston, Idaho. She was the youngest of 7 children born to Eaustus and Ora Workman Packer. She was born on conference weekend and Grandma would not go to the hospital until after conference was over. Mom was the only child born in a hospital. She married Nathan Marler in1957. To that union was born Alice Jillynn, and Natalie Ora. They divorced on mother's birthday in 1965. She met dad, Virgil Jonak, and they married in Hailey, Idaho in May of 1966. To complete our family Jacqueline and Suzette were born. In 1967 they moved to Woodville Idaho where they remained the rest of her life. Our mom had countless talents. She made blue ribbon pies, crocheted afghan's for friends and family, taught many to crochet, but what we remember her most for, was her beautiful singing voice. At 17, she participated in the Whirly Cup Singing Competition. After performing, she was approached by the judge, Richard P. Condie and told she had auditioned for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and had a seat waiting for her anytime she wanted to move to Salt Lake and join. She declined adding "They are all old folks." She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Virgil Jonak, four daughters, Jillynn (Jene Prudent), Natalie (Jerry Wheeler), Jacqueline (Eric Wittwer) and Suzette (Jim Garrison). Delbert (Renea) Jonak, Adeline Jonak. She treasured her 30 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren with more on the way. She and dad also took in many strays (cousins, foster children and total strangers). Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; Estus Packer Jr., Delma Bosworth, Marve Packer, Nathan Packer, Joyce LuDean Lesniak, Janice Packer, and her brother-in-laws; Emmanuel Jonak, Reginald Jonak, and sister-in-law Luana Jonak. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Marilyn, she requested donations be made to the Friends of the North Bingham County District Library, Shelley Supporters of the Arts or charity of your choice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Woodville Ward Building (1555 North 700 East). Please wear a mask if you plan to attend the services. The funeral can be watched online at 11:00 a.m. Go to shelleystake.org click Ward Sacrament Meeting Broadcasts and select Woodville Building, it will then take you to a You Tube channel. Interment will be in the Riverdale Cemetery in Preston. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Marilyn 4/7/1935 - 11/8/2020Jonak