Robert (Bob) Jonak, 92, passed away March 24, 2023, and headed for the great hunting grounds in the sky, with his oldest son David by his side caring for him. Bob was born July 28, 1930, to Steve and Bernice Jonak in Ashton, Nebraska. He was the only boy in a family of 4 girls. He grew up in Ashton, Nebraska area, attending school and helping work on the family farm. Whenever he could he'd head out hunting with his cousin, Virgil Jonak. This started his lifelong love of hunting. Bob married Alvina Spotanski on May 28, 1953, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City, Nebraska. Alvina passed away in 2009. Their first 3 children were born before he decided to move his young family to Idaho in the late 1950's. He also brought his lifelong passion hunting and shooting with him. He was one of the founding members of the Skyline Gun Club. Winning so many trophies and awards that mom could not display all of them in one room. This included winning lots of turkeys and hams for the freezer. He was a member of "The Old Farts" shooting club which was his favorite group to trap shoot with because they were all the same age group. The "Old Farts" were interviewed on Channel 8 news because of their shooting skills and the fact they could out-shoot the younger groups. He continued trap shooting and competing until his late 80's. Many a cold day was spent goose hunting with anyone who would go. He was still hunting elk at the age of 89. He was a member of the Idaho Falls Pistol Club from 1960 - 1970. Winning a state championship. He farmed for many years in the New Sweden area. He also owned and operated Jonak Equipment for over 40 years. He truly enjoyed attending every farm sale around Southeast Idaho. He worked with his best friend, Louie Rosas for over 25 years, buying used farm equipment to refurbish and then resell. He met so many great people who were his customers and then later became good friends. Always a devout Catholic, Bob and Alvina were active members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They were also PTA presidents at Holy Rosary Catholic School. Bob and his father were part of a team who built the sanctuary upon which the altar sits in Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He served as an usher for the church for over 50 years, a ministry he truly enjoyed. Another one of his greatest passions was creating lawn ornaments out of leftover machinery parts. He was featured in the Post Register paper as a "MacGyver", someone who could make just about anything out of old machinery parts. He loved giving these pieces of artwork away to his friends and anyone who asked. His children are lucky to have many of his creations displayed in their homes and yards. Bob loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, farming, and always welding something together. He was a very giving man, helping anyone who asked. Bob is survived by his children, David Jonak, Debra (Brad) Morgan, both of Idaho Falls, Donnette (Marc) Moulton of Fort Collins, CO, Denise (Don) Seidler of Boise ID, Deann (Randy) Fuller of Wellington, CO, Darrell Jonak of Idaho Falls; 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; his best friend, Louie Rosas; sisters, Mary Ann Trubl and Betty Keep. The family thanks Alpine Home Health and Hospice and the Visiting Angels for all the care they gave to Bob. He was proceeded in death by his wife Alvina; infant son, Douglas; daughter, Doreen; daughter-in-law, Ann; parents, Steve and Bernice Jonak; and sisters, Audrie Zeleski and Carol Lonowski. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 S. Lee. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. A visitation will follow from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 7/28/1930 - "Bob" 3/24/2023Jonak
