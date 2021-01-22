Carol Jean Galbraith Jones, 84, of Lewisville passed away at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Monday, January 18, 2021. Carol was born May 25, 1936, in Rexburg, Idaho a daughter of Orvin Carl Galbraith and Minnie June Wilson Galbraith. She was raised and attended school in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. She married Joseph Thomas "J.T." Jones on February 19, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. She worked for Dr. Charles Rich, DDS in Rexburg, The Klothes Kloset, and for Idahoan Foods where she eventually retired. Carol was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings in the Lewisville 2nd Ward including Relief Society President, Young Women's President, and Primary Teacher. She loved the ward and missed her friends while not being able to attend. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren said she was the best grandmother ever. Carol is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Jones (Jim) Kolbet of Osgood, Idaho, Jennifer Jones (Harold) Prince of South Jordan, Utah, sister Lee Nukaya of Idaho Falls, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband J.T., sister Joy Edwards and brother Brent Galbraith. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Lewisville 2nd Ward Chapel. The family will visit with friend prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfunralhome.com. You may join the live broadcast of her funeral by visiting: https://youtube.com/channel/UC18ebGy47X-IX9lCJmj2dRQ Carol 5/25/1936 - 1/18/2021Galbraith Jones
