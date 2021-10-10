Clyde R. Jones 93, husband, father, and grandfather completed his earthly mission on October 4, 2021, in his Menan Idaho home, surrounded by his loving family. Clyde was born April 4, 1928, in Rexburg, Idaho to Joseph T. (Jody) Jones and Verna Randall Jones. He grew up and attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho. In 1946 Clyde met Helen Baker of Teton, after a short courtship they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. This November they celebrate their 75th Wedding Anniversary. In 1952 Clyde purchased the family farm. At the time only 59 acres were open for cultivation. He soon set about the task of clearing and leveling the remaining 89 acres. In that process two pivots were installed to improve irrigation and in 1993 Clyde received "Conservation Farmer of the Year" award from Jefferson County for Outstanding Accomplishments in the Conservation of Soil, Water & Related Resources. The Menan Idaho Co-op was the supply resource for most of the farmers in the area, Clyde served on the board of directors for many years and later became Board President. Clyde has always been proud to be an Idaho Farmer. As a member of the of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Clyde had many opportunities to serve. He served in the Elders Quorum, Sunday School, Bishopric, on the High Council, Stake Clerk for the Roberts Idaho Stake, and served in the temple every Tuesday for 13 years; but he most often talked about the privilege he had to serve two stake missions and about the wonderful people he was able to share the gospel with. For the last 25 years Clyde and Helen enjoyed traveling to California for the winter where they spent time with their son Bruce and his family. Clyde has great love for his family, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Helen, son, Bruce (Julie) Jones of Taylorsville, Ut, daughters, Myrlann (Ray) Clement of Grant, Idaho, Sue (Grover) Wray also of Grant, Idaho, 16 Grandchildren, and 44 Great grandchildren, and one brother, Robert Jones of Idaho Falls. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph T. and Verna Jones, sisters, Alberta Muir, Mabel Valentine, Cleo Johnson, Phyllis Jones, Eileen Powell, brother, J.T. Jones, grandson Kody Louis Wray, and great Granddaughter, Halle Ann Merrill. Our special thanks to Alliance Home Health and Hospice and their staff, their care was heartfelt and genuine when we needed it most. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Menan 1st Ward Chapel, 3547 East Menan Lorenzo Highway, Menan, Idaho 83434, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The family will visit with friends, Saturday at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Clyde 4/4/1928 - 10/4/2021R Jones
+1