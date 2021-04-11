Eloise E. Jones, 92, of Ammon, passed away April 6, 2021, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. Eloise was born January 6, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Byron Davis Jones and Mary Pearl Evans Jones. The family moved to Chicago, Illinois, and then La Crosse, Wisconsin, for a few years but returned to Idaho Falls in 1938. She grew up and attended schools here and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1947. Eloise worked as a teller for Westmark Credit Union. She was her own person. Eloise played the piano by ear and was excellent. She was a talented artist and loved ceramics. She always told the best stories. Family was very important to her. Eloise is survived by her sister, Doris Ann Bodily of Iona, ID; eight nieces and nephews; 24 great nephews and nieces; and 21 great great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Byron D. Jones, Jr., and her sister Sherry Edwards. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eloise 1/6/1929 - 4/6/2021Jones
+1